Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

WAL opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

