Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.860-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.86-2.96 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

