Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.960 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

