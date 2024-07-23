Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.960 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

