Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.960 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

