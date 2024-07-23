Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $156,093,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $149,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $83,539,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

