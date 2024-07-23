EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.29.

EVGO opened at $3.52 on Monday. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EVgo by 323.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

