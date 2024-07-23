eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to Neutral by BTIG Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

EXPI stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. eXp World has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,783 shares of company stock worth $3,674,740. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

