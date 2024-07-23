Expro Group (XPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Expro Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XPRO opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $644,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

