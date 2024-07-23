FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.45. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

