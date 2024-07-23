Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.35. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 2,842,534 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 2.1 %
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.37 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
