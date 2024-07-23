Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.35. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 2,842,534 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.37 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.