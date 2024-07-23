Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $24,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

