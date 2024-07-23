First Advantage (NYSE:FA) PT Lowered to $249.00 at Truist Financial

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $249.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE FA opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $91,048.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,027 shares in the company, valued at $731,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 28.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

