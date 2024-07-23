First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FBP opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

