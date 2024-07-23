First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,532 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.70.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

