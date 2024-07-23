FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $171.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

