Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $154.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Shares of FI opened at $158.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.37.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

