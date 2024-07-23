Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FLC opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

