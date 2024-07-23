Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

FLNC opened at $16.25 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

