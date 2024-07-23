Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $48.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

