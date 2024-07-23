Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,516 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

