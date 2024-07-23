Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

