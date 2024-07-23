Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.