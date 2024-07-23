Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.17, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.160-4.340 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FELE. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

FELE opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

