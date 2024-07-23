Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.160-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.16-4.34 EPS.

Shares of FELE opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

