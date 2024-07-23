Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

