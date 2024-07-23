Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

FMS opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

