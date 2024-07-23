FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,837 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of FS KKR Capital worth $32,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

