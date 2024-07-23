FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,454 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

