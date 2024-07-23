FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Stake Cut by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,391 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

