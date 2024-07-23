Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 4.5%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 200,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,130,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Fusion Antibodies

In other news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,819.97). 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

