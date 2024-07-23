GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
GATX Stock Performance
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at GATX
In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
