GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get GATX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.