GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $344.14

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.14 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 348.20 ($4.50). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 342.80 ($4.43), with a volume of 243,528 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.11) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. GB Group’s payout ratio is -579.71%.
In related news, insider Dev Dhiman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £67,600 ($87,428.87). 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
