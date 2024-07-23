GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $96,135,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 654,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 636,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

