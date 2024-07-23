Geneva Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.69.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

