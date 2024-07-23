Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

