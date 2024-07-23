Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.300-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3 billion-$23.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.8 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.30-9.50 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.