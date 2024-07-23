Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Down 1.9%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 352,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Getech Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.52. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

