Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Raised to $46.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $13,112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

