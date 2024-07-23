Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Global Payments by 30.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPN opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.