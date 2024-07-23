GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,308 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of GoPro worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $214,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GoPro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 62.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth $655,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

