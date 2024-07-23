Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.68

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and traded as low as $29.59. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 4,724 shares changing hands.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
