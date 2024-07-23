Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

