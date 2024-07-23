Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $435.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.17.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $308.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $228.84 and a one year high of $323.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

