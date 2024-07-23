Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $516,000.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 0.2 %
GGAL opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- As the Dollar Stays Strong, These 3 Stocks Will Shine
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This DevOps Stock Lights Up on Acquisition Speculation
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Sector Rotation Alert: This High-Yield Telecom Stock Is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.