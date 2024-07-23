Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $516,000.

GGAL opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

