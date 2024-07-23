GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 92.29%.

GSI Technology Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

