Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,338,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

