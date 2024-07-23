Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.88.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.9 %

HAL stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

