Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

HALO opened at $54.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

