Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,430 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,903,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 244.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

